Fresno powers up, routs Rainiers

The hitting power of the Fresno Grizzlies’ left the Rainiers’ overwhelmed Saturday in a 11-2 loss at Cheney Stadium.
Tacoma started the game strong with starting pitcher Tyler Cloyd striking out two of the first three Fresno batters. Then In the bottom of the first, after a Tyler O’Neill walk, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach blasted a two-run homer to right field to give them a 2-0 lead.
After that the Rainiers struggled to find their swings and match the bats of the Grizzlies. Manager Pat Listach said they need to focus on capitalizing on having players on base.
“We didn’t play well at all,” Listach said. “Got off to a good start with a two-run homer and then our offense got shut down the rest of the game. We got to do a better job getting guys in when we do get guys on base.”
Fresno tied the game in the top of the second inning with a two-run homer. After scoring another run in the third to take the lead, the Grizzlies’ Tyler White hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth.
They pushed the lead to 11-2 after scoring two more runs in the sixth inning.
Tacoma went through five pitchers, and not one of them went more than two innings. Tyler Cloud pitched 2 ⅔ innings, giving up five hits, three runs and striking out three.
Ryne Harper, Max Povse, Pat Light and Dan Altavilla made , citing some of their first action since the the second half of the season resumed.
With this loss the Rainiers fall to .500, holding the third spot in the PCL Northern division. Despite the loss, Listach said it was nice to get different pitchers in the game that needed the time.
“Those guys haven’t pitched since before the (All-Star) break,” Listach said. “ They got to get in the game and got some work in — even though it wasn’t good, they got some work in.”
The Rainier will try to avoid the series sweep Sunday against Fresno at 7:05 p.m.
