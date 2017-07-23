Tacoma capitalizes on Sacramento mistakes in 4-1 win

The Tacoma Rainiers’ took full advantage of the Sacramento River Cats mistakes on Saturday night in a 4-1 win at Cheney Stadium.
With the game tied at one in the fourth inning, the River Cats committed two errors. The Rainiers cashed them in for two runs and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Rainiers’ manager Pat Listach said it’s imperative to exploit mistakes by the opposing team.
“When other teams kick the ball around you’ve got to score,” Listach said. “Anytime a team gives you more than three outs an inning you have to score. Usually the team with the most errors losses and that’s what happened tonight. And we really took advantage of it.”
In the bottom of the fourth Tacoma (50-50) found a spark. After a fielding error by the River Cats put Tyler Smith on base, left fielder Ian Miller — who was playing his first game with the team — singled. Steven Baron drew a walk, loading the bases with one out.
Boog Powell followed with a sharp single back to the Sacramento (40-59) pitcher — scoring Smith. The pitcher then threw the ball over the first baseman’s glove to bring Miller home and push the lead to 3-1.
Tacoma added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh when Daniel Vogelbach hit a RBI double to center field to plate Tuffy Gosewisch.
Rainiers starter Christian Bergman was strong through seven innings, giving up five hits and one run while striking out four.
Jonathan Aro and Dan Altavilla each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the game.
Listach was happy with his team’s defense, saying it was a really clean game.
“That’s a pretty good hitting ballclub,” Listach said. “ They have added some nice pieces to their lineup — so to hold them to one run tonight that was a pretty good job of our pitching all around.”
The Rainiers will be in action on Sunday against the River Cats as they look to take command of the series at 1:35 p.m.
