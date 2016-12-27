Bucks struggle in fourth quarter, fall to Wizards, 107-102

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs Pause

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice