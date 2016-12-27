Bucks struggle in fourth quarter, fall to Wizards, 107-102

Another fourth-quarter lead disappeared at the Verizon Center.
This time the Milwaukee Bucks had a 10-point lead with about 8 minutes left but were outplayed down the stretch in a 107-102 loss to the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards outscored the Bucks, 21-6, during that span as the team split the back-to-back set over a four-day period. Milwaukee lost in Washington on Dec. 10 when it also faltered down the stretch in a 110-105 defeat.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks (14-15) with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Tony Snell added 20 points. Matthew Dellavedova had a team-high 11 assists.
A baseline jumper by Markieff Morris gave Washington a 99-98 lead with 3:08 left and the Wizards never trailed again. Antetokounmpo's dunk with 1:10 remaining brought the Bucks within 101-100, but Otto Porter answered with a clutch 3-pointer with 49 seconds left.
Porter finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wizards (14-16), while Bradley Beal added 22 points and John Wall 18.
The Bucks led at halftime, 57-53, behind the 3-point shooting of Snell and the all-around play of Antetokounmpo.
Snell made his first five 3-point attempts and had 15 points in the half, while Antetokounmpo contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Porter had 18 points and Morris 14 for the Wizards.
Wall scored 11 points in the third quarter as he started to be more aggressive going to the basket and the Wizards pulled within 84-82 entering the final quarter.
THREE TAKEAWAYS
1. Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic was placed in the league's concussion protocol after being examined by doctors prior to Monday's game. Teletovic will have to pass certain agility drills and tests before being cleared to play. The injury stemmed from a hard fall to the court in Friday's home game against the Wizards. Rashad Vaughn (sprained left ankle) and Steve Novak (illness) did not travel with the team to Washington.
2. John Wall scored only two points in the first half but dished out eight assists as he concentrated on running the Wizards offense. He finished with 18 points and 16 assists.
3. Bucks center Greg Monroe stayed in the game down the stretch until John Henson replaced him with 3:21 remaining. Monroe had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 22 minutes.
