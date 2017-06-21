Isaiah Thomas hosts local celebrity tournament starting Friday

Local NBA star Isaiah Thomas is back on the basketball court this weekend.

Except as a host.

The former Curtis High School and University of Washington standout will be putting on the fourth annual Zeke-End Basketball Tournament starting Friday at a new site - Tacoma Community College.

The tournament, which will feature a few current NBA superstarts, including Washington Wizards guard John Wall, as well as some of the best local talent that has gone on to play professional ball, will take place over three days (Friday-Sunday) on three courts at Tacoma CC.

Daily play is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for spectators ages 12 and up, and $5 for children between the ages of 6-11.

Thomas will also host a barbecue Sunday afternoon on site.

Thomas, 28, a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics, is coming off a whirlwind past few months, including leading the top-seeded Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals, losing to a LeBron James-led Cleveland squad.

In that series, Thomas suffered a season-ending hip injury. It is uncertain if he will play at his own celebrity tournament this weekend.

The Celtics are also building during an exciting time. They have a number of first-round picks in future NBA Drafts, including the No. 3 overall pick Thursday night.

Of course, the team would love to resign Thomas, who becomes a free agent after next season. He is scheduled to make $6.2 million next year, and is in line for a pay bump in his second free-agency trip.