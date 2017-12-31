Ira Winderman: Heat, NBA facing key personnel dates over next six weeks

Video: Spanaway Lake basketball flying under the radar. A win over Lincoln could change that

Spanaway Lake coach Dominic Batten discusses the Sentinels' win over Evergreen of Vancouver to win the Spanaway Lake Christmas Classic title game behind Divante Moffitt's 24 points and Jordan Garner's 21. The Sentinels get their biggest test of the season on Wednesday when they host No. 3 Lincoln.