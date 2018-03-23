Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' king surprises Loyola Chicago fans at local bar

Bud Light and its “king” visited local Loyola hotspot Bar 63 and surprised enthusiastic Loyola Chicago fans as they cheered on their team during their matchup. Bud Light brought its notable “king” character to deliver a fresh keg.
Bud Light
How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census. See other statistics showing how America has changed.