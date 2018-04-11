Shawn Windsor: Pistons' Stan Van Gundy (the GM) should not return next season

It's a mess. That's indisputable.
A mess of Stan Van Gundy's making, at least Van Gundy the general manager. That's inarguable, too.
As for Van Gundy the coach of the Detroit Pistons?
It makes sense to bring him back one more year. Because he can coach. At least if he's got a healthy team.
He didn't this year. His owner, Tom Gores, acknowledged that Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Injuries matter. Even if they sound like excuses. And neither Van Gundy nor Gores wants to make them.
Which is fine. Because I will.
If nothing else, I'll point out that Van Gundy had his best three players for four games this year. Four. Games.
How can you judge with that small sample size?
You can't. That makes Gores' decision whether to bring Van Gundy back for the final year of his contract a difficult one.
A decision he said he has yet to make. A decision he needs to get right.
Because if we're judging by wins and losses, Gores has done a lousy job owning the franchise. He knows it.
"I'm disappointed that I've disappointed the fans," he said during halftime of the Pistons' 108-98 loss to Toronto on Monday night.
He should be disappointed. This team began the season as a playoff contender. Yet there the Pistons were Monday, playing out the string, set to miss the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.
"We've got to make some changes," Gores said. "I'm just not sure what they are."
That's troubling to hear from an owner. But, it also makes some sense.
For despite the missteps in the draft and the overpaid free agents and the injury-prone point guard, this roster has the pieces to make the playoffs.
If that's the goal for next season, then Gores should bring Van Gundy back. If he'd rather bottom out and try to build a contender from scratch, then he should thank Van Gundy and go find someone else to run the front office who can hire a new coach.
Yet that's a risky approach, too. Teams can bottom out for a decade. Which is why Gores won't give up this current chase easily.
You could hear it in his voice. In his near 10-minute chat with the media, he used the word "commitment" at least three times to describe Van Gundy. As in: he committed to this franchise and to this community.
That matters to Gores. So does this:
"He's been our partner for four years."
Which explains why Gores isn't going to make a decision on Van Gundy's future until he talks with him next week, probably in California.
"I think he deserves the conversation," said Gores. "... I would never make a change without (talking to) him."
If that sounds co-dependent, it is. That's the trouble when you hire the same person to coach and run your front office. You don't lose an extra voice. Surely, that would help Gores navigate through the uneven season he just witnessed.
Remember, his team looked like a playoff contender when the year began. Looked like a lottery shoo-in by January. Got a jolt when Blake Griffin arrived in early February. Fell off again later that month. Then showed (a little) promise the last few weeks of the season.
So, what now?
As I mentioned, Gores has seen his team play with its best three players – Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Griffin – only four times this year. He's also seen the difference Jackson, who missed 37 games with an ankle injury, makes when he's on the floor.
"It was sad to me to see him get hurt," he said. "But you have to be prepared. We have to get used to having players get injured."
As he said, "no excuses."
Van Gundy wouldn't make excuses, either.
"Our record is what it is," he said. "We're 38 and 42 (entering Monday) ... and you've got to accept that and the judgment that goes with that."
Look at the Celtics. They lost Gordon Hayward early, and Kyrie Irving late, yet have kept winning. And defending. Because Boston's general manager, Danny Ainge, built a nimbler roster than Van Gundy has. But also because Brad Stevens is a great coach.
Better than Van Gundy, certainly. But better than just about every other coach in the league, too.
If Gores has a shot at the next Stevens, he should take it. Identifying him is the issue. That's a crapshoot, mostly because only a few great coaches exist.
But, the truth is most teams can't afford to lose their leader and point guard and not feel the dropoff. The problem is Van Gundy the general manager didn't help.
How to separate those roles? That's Gores' task now. He said he aims to sift through it all this next week and in his talk with Van Gundy.
He knows that with a few breaks he could be the owner of a playoff team next year. He has to decide if that's enough.
If it's not, it's time to start over.
Again.
That's not a slam-dunk option, either.
