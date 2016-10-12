Quarterback J.T. Barrett is OSU's undisputed leader

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett entered last weekend No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing efficiency with a completion rate of 68.6 percent, with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
The redshirt junior then went out and suffered through his worst passing day of the 2016 season against visiting Indiana.
Yet Barrett did what great players do and found other ways to contribute and lead in the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes' 38-17 victory.
With the passing game foundering, Barrett rushed a college-high 26 times for 137 yards and a touchdown to spark the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten).
"I heard the analogy that he is a point guard," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. "He is a really good one, because everything goes through him. He's got poise. He knows what they're doing, what they're trying to affect on each play and he makes really good decisions.
"And he is talented enough to be able to hurt you in all the different ways."
Tenth-ranked UW (4-1, 1-1) gets a shot at Barrett when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Barrett completed only 9 of 21 passes (42.9 percent) for 93 yards, with one touchdown and one interception against the Hoosiers.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was grateful Barrett sparked the offense with his feet but miffed his star quarterback was exposed to so many hits.
Barrett had more carries than running backs Mike Weber (15-71-2 TDs) and Curtis Samuel (9-82-1),
"We had to win the damn game," Meyer said, "and he's one of our best players. And some of the things they were forcing us to do on the perimeter run game, they were giving us the look to have him run it instead of hand it off all the time."
Meyer acknowledged that it can be dangerous to rely on Barrett, who entered the season with 1,665 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 286 attempts, as the team's security blanket.
"Real dangerous," he said. "I don't know the word dangerous, but you just don't want to get too much of that. But that's a little bit of ... my security blanket is he's one of the best players in America. Go get a touchdown J.T."
All Barrett does is get the Buckeyes touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 222-pounder enters the UW game with 60 touchdown passes in 28 games, a program record.
With 26 rushing touchdowns at Ohio State, Barrett is responsible for 86 scores. That is just two off the program mark of 88, set by Braxton Miller.
"It's just crazy to think about," Barrett said. "I don't think when people achieve and set these records they think about it going into it. With me ... I just go out there and try to be the best for my team, preparing as hard as a can and playing as hard as I can."
Barrett opened the 2014 season as the starter after Miller suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in camp. He went 11-1 as the starter, including 8-0 in league games. His season ended when he suffered a broken ankle in the regular-season finale against Michigan.
Barrett watched from the sideline as Cardale Jones led Ohio State to a 59-0 victory over UW in the Big Ten title game. Jones then led the Buckeyes to victories over Alabama and Oregon in the College Football Playoff.
Barrett inexplicably was the No. 2 quarterback behind Jones for more than half of last season. He accounted for 20 touchdowns over the final seven games and helped Ohio State finish 12-1.
The undisputed starter this season, Barrett has reached the point at which Meyer compares his leadership skills to those of Tim Tebow, who guided Florida to two national titles under Meyer.
"J.T., in his own way, is exactly on the same level as Tim," Meyer said. "And those are two elite leaders."
