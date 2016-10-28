Seahawks injured and out for Saints game includes Bennett, who could face knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is battered but not out. Michael Bennett, however, is.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Bennett, the team’s all-pro defensive lineman, won’t play in Sunday’s game vs. the New Orleans Saints and surgery is a possibility to fix cartilage damage in his knee. He will be examined on Monday. Bennett suffered a knee injury vs. the Atlanta Falcons but managed to play in last week’s game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Carroll added that Wilson, who earlier this season suffered knee and ankle injuries, came through the week fine after injuring his pectoral muscle in the game against Arizona last week. He was listed as a limited in Thursday’s practice but is set to start in New Orleans.
Safety Kam Chancellor is still dealing with a significant groin pull and won’t play this week, Carroll said. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who a knee injury earlier this season, is listed as questionable with a thigh injury.
The news on left tackle Bradley Sowell is a little better. Sowell, who sprained his knee last week, was upgraded to questionable. Carroll said Sowell will work out before the game on Sunday and be evaluated then. If he can’t go, rookie George Fant is an option.
