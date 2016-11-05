5 questions for Week 9 in the NFL

1:05 Jermaine Kearse on what Veterans Day means to his family Pause

2:16 Russell Wilson: This is best I've felt since Week 1

3:14 Richard Sherman on NFL apologizing to Seahawks for wrong calls or no-calls

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better'

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans

2:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' last play into end zone in loss to Saints: "It was close"

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it"

0:35 Jermaine Kearse on the final play he almost made that would have sent Seahawks past Saints

0:19 Jimmy Graham silent after return to New Orleans