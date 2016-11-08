Seahawks beat Buffalo on Monday Night Football, by Drew Perine

Drew Perine
Bills receiver Robert Woods looks for a penalty as a fourth-down pass for Buffalo fell incomplete in the fourth quarter. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is showing increasing mobility as he scrambles out of the pocket on this play. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Olympia residents Dori Mitchell, left, and Britni Miles dance while declaring their choice for president. "In Russ we trust," said Miles. "It's a lot better than our other options." Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Patrick "Seahawks" Duncan of Poulsbo enjoyed the pre-game atmosphere. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seattle running back Christine Michael scores a TD in the first half. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy avoids Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seattle defensive end Cassius Marsh blocks a pass by Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Tyler Lockett makes like an airplane to celebrate his lengthy punt return in the first half. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seahawks fans express joy and relief after Seattle narrowly avoided a last-second loss against Buffalo. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Former Seahawks Percy Harvin exchanges pleasantries with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson during pre-game warmups. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Four guys from Silverdale wore matching lime green hair so "we would be able to find each other in a crowd" during the Monday Night Football game pitting Seattle against Buffalo. From left: Randy Randolph, Phred Ford, Bill Crabtree and Tim Knapp. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham makes a fingertip, one-handed catch for his second touchdown of the evening against Buffalo. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham hurdles a Buffalo defender after making a catch in the second quarter to extend a Seattle drive. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
A service member carries an American flag to lead the Seahawks onto the field. It was Salute to Military Service night at CenturyLink Field. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was elusive all evening, including this play where he escapes the grasp of Seattle's Frank Clark. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll hugs Earl Thomas after the Seahawks' final defensive stand in the fourth quarter. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Sam Song of Puyallup joked she bulked up for the Seattle Seahawks Monday night games vs. Buffalo. "Spinach every day, sometimes kale, but no steroids." Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin makes a big catch as the Bills' Ronald Darby defends in the first quarter to set up Seattle's first touchdown. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
