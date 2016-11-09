This time, Siliga gets to pressure New England’s backfield, not Seattle’s

Sealver Siliga might no longer play for New England, but the hefty defensive tackle still adheres to the “Patriots Way.”
Especially when it comes to talking about the past.
Siliga was on the field for the Patriots’ defense in the biggest play in Super Bowl XLIX when cornerback Malcoln Butler’s interception in the end zone preserved New England’s 28-24 victory over Seattle at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
It won Siliga a ring. But now he’s with the Seahawks, who travel to Foxboro, Massachussetts, to play Tom Brady and company on Sunday Night Football.
Siliga was asked Wednesday what he recalled about that decisive play at the end of the Super Bowl.
“It was cool,” Siliga said. “I’d like to talk about it. But I am excited to play against New England this week.”
And with that, Siliga closed the walkway down memory lane.
The 26-year-old Utah native spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2013-15. He played in 32 games (25 in the regular season), racking up 104 combined tackles. He also started in the Super Bowl.
But New England chose not to tender Siliga as a restricted free agent last offseason. He was released. Two weeks later, the Seahawks scooped him up, signing him to a one-year contract.
“I had a couple of good years over there, but I am excited to go out there as a Seahawk, and play with these guys,” Siliga said.
He admits that both organizations have different philosophies but there’s some similarities.
“Both organizations are good organizations,” Siliga said. “They do things differently with different head coaches. Coach (Bill) Belicheck does a great job running his program, and vice versa over here.
“They are a lot different, but at the end of the day, a lot is the same.”
Siliga admits the Patriots usually conduct their business in a more low-key manner, but added “it is a great environment when it comes to players.”
“The coaches (Belicheck and Seattle’s Pete Carroll) are a lot different, but at the same time, the way they work ... and pull the best out of players is the same,” Siliga said.
Siliga has played in the past three games for Seattle, all in a reserve role.
Siliga said he still have friends on the New England squad, notably linebacker Dont’a Hightower, with whom he keeps regular contact. He figures there will be some give-and-take with his former teammates during the game.
“We are excited to play against each other,” Siliga said. “We will talk crap back and forth, but it will always be love.”
