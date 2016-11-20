Seahawks defeat Philadelphia 26-15 at CenturyLink Field

The increasingly mobile Russell Wilson stiff arms Eagles lineman Vinny Curry as he scrambles for passing room. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson stretches for a TD after catching a 15-yard pass from Doug Baldwin on a trick play in the third quarter.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson heads for the end zone after catching a 15-yard pass from Doug Baldwin on a nifty trick play in the third quarter. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner sack of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the first half. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner celebrates a sack of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz alongside lineman Cassius Marsh. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman intercepts a pass by Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz in the third quarter. Seattle's Earl Thomas was also in on the play. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls prepares to fend off Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll in the first half. Rawls, who returned from injury, ran for 57 yards on 14 carries. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) follows a block by lineman Justin Britt (68) in the first half. Rawls, who returned from injury, ran for 57 yards on 14 carries. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls poses with the game ball after he made a successful return from injury running for 57 tough yards on 14 carries. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls poses with the game ball after Seattle defeated Philadelphia. Rawls ran for 57 tough yards on 14 carries in his first action since sustaining a leg injury two months ago.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls was one of the first to congratulate C.J. Prosise on his 72-yard TD run. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
The Seahawks sideline erupts as running back C. J. Promise breaks free for a 72-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
A particularly zealous Seahawks fans gets a tepid fist bump from Hawks qb Russell Wilson. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Super chill receiver and UW grad Kasen Williams went out of his way to visit with Hawks superman Lorin "Big Lo" Sandretzky and Brian Favorite of Puyallup. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is expected to play Sunday against Philly but C.J. Promise is emerging as a threat. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett is pushed out of bounds at the the 3 after catching a pass for 30 yards late in the second quarter. The Seahawks settled for a field goal on the drive. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, left, and defensive end Frank Clark team up to corral Philly running back Wendell Smallwood. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
A Seahawks fan whoops after Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson scored a touchdown on a trick play. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Tight ends Luke Willson and Jimmy Graham, left, lock arms to celebrate Graham's fist-half TD. Looking on is receiver Tyler Lockett. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Luke Willson (82) and Jimmy Graham (88) lock arms after Graham’s TD catch gives Seattle a 13-7 lead over Philadelphia in the second quarter Sunday. Looking on is Tyler Lockett.
Philadelphia tight end Brent Celek fends off Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman after a catching a pass in the first half. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll congratulates C.J. Prosise on his 72-yard TD run. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Injured Seattle lineman Michael Bennett greets Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz after the game. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin gains yards after a catch before Eagles safety Jaylen Watkins brought him down, Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seahawks lineman Cliff Avril roars after a strong stand by the defense. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Seattle lineman Cliff Avril pressures Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Photo taken in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
