Michael Bennett is back, in case you haven’t heard (him)

2:12 Coach Tom Cable: Seahawks OL was 'not good enough' Pause

2:18 Richard Sherman thinks Earl Thomas may return for Seahawks

2:17 Wiener dog races at Seahawks game, Pete Carroll confirms

3:00 Michael Bennett back to being Michael Bennett after missing last 5 games

2:39 Pete Carroll eventually cuts off questions about Seahawks' O-line

0:52 Not-thrilled Bobby Wagner on Seahawks: "Not the type of football we wanted to play"

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

6:06 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on why the Seahawks deserved to lose at Tampa Bay

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

2:42 Pete Carroll on Seahawks not being right all game at Tampa Bay