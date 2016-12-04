Seahawks dominate Panthers at CenturyLink Field

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) escapes a tackle by Panthers corner back Robert McClain (27) during a kick return in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) is tackled by Panthers safety Michael Griffin (22) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) slides during a scramble in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Treyvone Boykin (2) scrambles in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Seahawks corner back Jeremy Lane in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers wide receiver Jr., Ted Ginn (19) makes a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) limps as he gets up from a collision with Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) and Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) collide in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) hurdles Panthers corner back Daryl Worley (26) for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls scores a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett walks onto the field for warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
The Seattle Seahawks warm up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks running back Troymaine Pope (43) dives for extra yards as he's tackled by Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Head coaches Pete Carroll and Ron Rivera meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Players, trainers, and head coach Pete Carroll surround Seahawks safety Earl Thomas after Thomas went down injured in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks running back Troymaine Pope (43) breaks a tackle by Panthers safety Michael Griffin (22) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) reacts after a catch near the end zone in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) makes a catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Head Coach Pete Carroll mets with Seahawks offensive lineman Bradley Sowell (78) before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Players line up for a moment of silence for fallen Tacoma Police Department Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) pressures Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman (25) reacts after dropping an interception in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore (97) reacts after bringing down Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers corner back James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass to Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) in the end zone in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) screams after a catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs down the sideline during a punt return in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Mike Morgan pulls down an interception on the opening play. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cassius Marsh (91) reacts after recovering a fumble by Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks safety Steven Terrell (23) Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and Seahawks player DeShawn Shead (35) tackle Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks player DeShawn Shead (35) tackles Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) can't pull down a touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Retired running back Marshawn Lynch meets with players on the sideline during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Head Coach Pete Carroll walks the field during warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) is carted into the tunnel after a collision with Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers corner back Robert McClain (27) breaks up a pass intended for Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) tries to break free from a tackle by Panthers corner back James Bradberry (24) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Mike Morgan (57) and Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril (56) tackle Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) takes a moment in the end zone before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) hurdles Panthers corner back Daryl Worley (26) for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) forces Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) to fumble in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers wide receiver Jr., Ted Ginn (19) catches a touchdown under pressure from Seahawks safety Steven Terrell (23) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers corner back Daryl Worley (26) tackles Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin (7) hits Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) as he throws in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks safety Steven Terrell (23) intercepts a pass intended for Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88). The interception was called back after a defensive pass interference penalty. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Panthers wide receiver Jr., Ted Ginn (19) passes Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman (25) after catching a pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
