Seahawks vs. Rams - Dec. 15, 2016

Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) hits Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
A referee breaks up a group of players in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-3, Thursday at clinch the NFC West title.
Rams wide receiver Mike Thomas (13) can’t pull in a pass on a fake punt in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman hits Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) forcing a fumble in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) lobs a 57-yard touchdown pass to Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) breaks several takes during a play in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cassius Marsh (91) and Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) sack Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks player Jeron Johnson (32) and Seahawks linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (58) tackle Rams wide receiver Brian Quick in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) heads to the locker room in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Head Coach Pete Carroll throws the challenge flag i the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) breaks tackles during a run in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Head Coach Pete Carroll argues the spot of a ball in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) sacks Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) tries to break through a tackle in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cassius Marsh (91) celebrates a sack of Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after Clark sacked Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Rams defensive lineman William Hayes (95) and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) tackled Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) hits Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) stretches to try and make a first down as he's tackled by Rams corner back Trumaine Johnson (22) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Players join in a prayer circle at midfield following the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls and Seahawks tight end Luke Willson tackle Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree after an Ogletree interception in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Head coaches Pete Carroll, left, and John Fassel, right, shake hands after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Fans hold up #Poopfest t-shirts before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
The Seahawks, including Michael Bennett (72), celebrate a sack against the Rams in the fourth quarter Thursday night at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks clinched their third NFC West division title in four seasons. Russell Wilson completed 19 of 26 throws for 229 yards and had his third three-touchdown passing game this season.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright and Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark check on Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) after he hit Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) in the fourth quarter. The hit resulted in Bennett heading into the tunnel during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) hits Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) in the fourth quarter. The hit resulted in Bennett heading into the tunnel during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) and Seahawks defensive lineman Cassius Marsh (91) celebrate a sack of Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Snow falls before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) runs in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) sacks Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off the ball to Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman (25) breaks up a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seattle’s Wilson (3) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Rams. “It’s a big deal,” Wilson said of clinching the division title.
Seattle’s Tyler Lockett (16), slowed for more than 2 ½ months by a sprained knee, had 130 yards receiving on Thursday — the most in his two-year career.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan (9) lays on the ground after being tackled by Seahawks player Jeron Johnson (32) during a fake punt play in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan (9) is tackled by Seahawks player Jeron Johnson (32) during a fake punt play in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan (9) is tackled by Seahawks player Jeron Johnson (32) during a fake punt play in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan (9) tries to keep control of a lose ball as he runs on a fake punt in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) sacks Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Seattle defensive end Cliff Avril helped the Seahawks’ pass rush bounce back Thursday, notching 1 1/2 of the team’s four sacks against Los Angeles in a 24-3 victory over the Rams.
