Price of Christmas Eve malfunctioning could be steep in Seahawks’ playoffs

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror" Pause

2:23 Jermaine Kearse after Seahawks loss: "This season has been humbling"

0:55 Garry Gilliam: "Disheartening" Seahawks fans left game early

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:12 Christmas Day blaze destroys Lacey home

0:59 North Thurston graduate Thomas Larson finds self-sustaining success

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church