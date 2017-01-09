Spring League Football will offer veterans chance to shine

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness" Pause

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs

2:34 Richard Sherman back at a Seahawks podium, not for too long but happily

1:39 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' victory over Lions

1:52 Bobby Wagner says Seahawks changed run fits on D to change game at SF

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener

2:29 Kris Richard on what makes Bobby Wagner great

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia