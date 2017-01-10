Prosise practices, Reece improves, Rawls recovers: Seahawks’ revived run game fully stocked

2:15 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' 2013 playoff loss at Atlanta motivates Russell Wilson Pause

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs

2:18 Seahawks Michael Bennett, no hoodie this time, loves him some Dan Quinn

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:39 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' victory over Lions

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener

2:06 Pete Carroll confirms Earl Thomas out for season

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened