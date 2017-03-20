Seahawks make official one-year deals for TE Luke Willson, G Oday Aboushi

The Seahawks made official another signing to add experience to their offensive line.
But it’s not the bigger-name, free-agent blocker they had been hosting.
Seattle announced Monday that guard Oday Aboushi had signed his one-year contract, which became known this past Friday when Aboushi revealed the deal.
The 25-year old has made 18 combined starts for Houston and the New York Jets since entering the league in 2013, all at left and right guard. He was a fifth-round pick by the Jets after being an All-Atlantic Coast Conference offensive tackle at the University of Virginia.
His signing came after free-agent tackle Ryan Clady came and went on his visit to Seattle. Of course, there is a reason the two-time All-Pro that’s been selected to four Pro Bowls is still available two weeks into free agency, well after the league’s market went bonkers signing tackles, such as former Seahawks tackle Russell Okung, to high-priced deals.
Clady, 30, lasted just 10 months with the New York Jets before they cut him last month. He’s had foot injuries, knee surgery and, most recently, surgery to repair torn labrum in November. It was his second shoulder surgery in three years. He missed 30 of 32 games for Denver before the Broncos traded him to the Jets in 2016. He lasted eight starts before New York gave up on him.
At a minimum, Aboushi will provide competition for starting guards Mark Glowinski and Germain Ifedi. It will be interesting to see how much the Seahawks try Aboushi at guard, or if his signing leads to Ifedi getting more looks at right tackle, the position he played at Texas A&M before the Seahawks made him their first-round pick last year.
Aboushi was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the ninth of 10 children raised by Palestinian parents.
The rest of the offensive tackles still available in free agency aren’t exactly off the league’s top shelf. The list is full of guys either older, injured or, in many cases, both: Sebastian Vollmer, King Dunlap, Austin Pasztor, Will Beatty, Breno Giacomini, Matt McCants, Bradley Sowell, Mike Adams and Jake Long.
At the end of the line, tight end Luke Willson announced Sunday his signing with the Seahawks was official. That deal also became known before the weekend.
Willson’s deal is for one year and reportedly worth up to $3 million, including bonuses and incentives. He made $1.6 million last season, then became one of Seattle’s 14 unrestricted free agents on March 9.
Another was the Seahawks’ No. 3 tight end Brandon Williams, who was valued for his play on special teams. Williams signed Monday with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Seahawks currently have five tight ends on their offseason roster. Pro Bowler Jimmy Graham is entering the final year of his contract. Nick Vannett, injured then mothballed for much of his debut season in 2016, will be in the second year of his rookie deal. Far lower on the depth chart: Fourth-year veteran Marcus Lucas and second-year man Chris Briggs.
Vannett is the only tight end signed past 2017.
Expect Seattle to make a specific addition to special teams sometime this offseason to backfill Williams’ departure.
