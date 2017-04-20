Tricky bookends: Seahawks open at Green Bay, end regular season at Dallas, vs. Arizona

A tough beginning. A potentially even tougher ending.
The Seahawks’ 2017 schedule announced Thursday has Seattle opening on the road for the sixth time in seven years. They play the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the third consecutive regular season.
Seattle’s bye is early for the second consecutive season. It’s after Week 5’s home game at the Los Angeles Rams. Last year it was after the fourth game, also in October.
This will be the second time the Seahawks and Packers have met in a season opener; the other was Sept. 4, 2014, at CenturyLink Field when the Seahawks got the honor of opening the NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions.
That remains the only time since 2010, Pete Carroll and John Schneider’s first season as Seattle’s coach and general manager, the Seahawks have started a season at home. This season’s Thursday night league kick-off game is Kansas City at defending-champion New England on Sept. 7.
The Seahawks finish the regular season at Dallas on Christmas Eve and at home against NFC West arch-rival Arizona on New Year’s Eve.
Last season the Cowboys finished the regular season with the NFC’s best record, before Green Bay beat them in the divisional playoffs.
The last few seasons the Seahawks and Cardinals meetings have determined the division title, and their two games this year figure to do the same. Seattle plays at Arizona Nov. 9 in the Seahawks’ Thursday night game for 2017.
That is one of four primetime games for Seattle. The first is Sunday night, Oct. 1 at home against Indianapolis. The Seahawks’ other marquee home game this coming season is Nov. 20 against former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his defending NFC-champion Atlanta Falcons. That’s Seattle’s only Monday night game.
It’s a rematch of January’s NFC divisional playoff game in Atlanta, won by the Falcons on their way to losing to the Patriots in overtime of Super Bowl 51.
The Seahawks host Philadelphia on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Dec. 3.
Seattle has five playoff teams from 2016 on its 2017 schedule. So it could be worse. Much worse.
Per NFL rules and flex-scheduling guidelines with its broadcasting partners, three teams can appear a maximum of six games in primetime during a regular season on NBC, ESPN or NFL Network; everyone else gets five such appearances. No team may appear more than four times on NBC in a regular season. Those rules are waived for week 17, the final one of the regular season, when TV sets its games most impacting to playoff qualification in the best time slots.
Again this coming season, the league reserves the right to “flex” games out of Sunday-afternoon time slots into primetime kickoff times starting with the fifth week of the regular season. Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to possible flexing to a Sunday night, NBC featured slot.
And flexing doesn’t happen as much as it may seem. So you can etch the schedule the Seahawks got on Thursday in ink. Erasible ink, at least.
