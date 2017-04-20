Tests early, late: Seahawks open at Packers, finish at Dallas, vs. Arizona

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:32 Gregg Bell: Relatively favorable 2017 schedule for Seahawks Pause 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 1:40 Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 1:47 Chic makeover transforms Stadium District high rise 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The schedule points to a quick start for Seattle, but the closing stretch could be tough sledding. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com