GM: Seahawks have moved past talk of trading Richard Sherman

The Seahawks are moving on from the idea of trading Richard Sherman.
Unless, of course, some team blows their doors off with an offer they can’t refuse.
Seattle general manager John Schneider said Monday that Sherman reported to team headquarters, along with fellow defensive backs Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, for the first time for the conditioning phase of the team’s offseason workouts. Schneider also said that the oddly open trade talk the GM has had this offseason about his three-time All-Pro cornerback is pretty much done.
“Right now, we’ve kind of moved past it,” Schneider said.
“If somebody calls and goes crazy with something then we will discuss it again. … I don’t mean ‘go crazy,’ but you know, give you compensation where you really have to truly think about it and consider it. Then we would have to consider it.”
No team has offered a first-round pick and a likely starting player or middle-round choice.
So Sherman is back to work with the Seahawks for the seventh consecutive year, with two years and more than $22.4 million remaining on his contract.
And their GM says that’s not going to be weird, at all.
“No, because like I said, it’s been a mutually open dialogue,” Schneider said of conversations between he and Sherman. “It’s just time. … Time heals all wounds.”
Still, why has the GM been so unusually open talking about possibly trading a franchise cornerstone knowing — given Seattle’s steep asking price — he was most likely going to be starting at left cornerback yet again for the Seahawks in 2017?
“I don’t like necessarily lying to people,” Schneider said.
“So I don’t really think we didn’t think there was anything to hide. People say ‘Well, why do you have your business out in the open, or whatever?’ It was basically already out there. People had been talking about it. There had been rumors out there. We have had conversations with teams.
“But it’s just he’s at a good place. He’s here (Monday) working, with Earl’s here, Kam’s here. So we are all just at a very good place. And it’s one of those things that if it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. And everybody is OK with it right now.”
Schneider said Sherman met with coach Pete Carroll last week and had “another great conversation.”
“(Sherman) may see it as a fresh start for him, and we may see it as a way to clear some cap room and get younger,” the GM said. “But neither side is super urgent about it, if that makes sense.”
How did all this start, the idea of trading a perennial Pro Bowl selection at, next to quarterback, the game’s most difficult position to play?
“We just always have a ton of open communication with our players,” Schneider said.
He didn’t elaborate.
Read that as you may. Or read it as Sherman asking for a search of his potential exit from the Seahawks. He knows he could get cut this time next year when he’s 30 years old and his dead money against Seattle’s salary cap goes from $15.8 million to $2.2 million in 2018.
