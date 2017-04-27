Seattle Seahawks

April 27, 2017 5:32 PM

TNT NFL Draft tracker — who goes where?

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

1. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M — Draft’s best player goes to league’s worst team

2. CHICAGO BEARS

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina — Shocker with the No. 2 overall pick. Will Bears put initial trust in Mike Glennon? Or the QB who started 13 collegiate games?

3. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford — Niners have needs all over the field under first-year GM John Lynch and first-year coach Kyle Shanahan. They make it edge-rusher with two of top three picks.

4. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU — Ran for 843 yards and 8 TDs for LSU. Physical, tough tailback. So much for this being a defensive draft (offensive players taken with two of top four picks.)

5. TENNESSEE TITANS

6. NEW YORK JETS

7. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

8. CAROLINA PANTHERS

9. CINCINNATI BENGALS

10. BUFFALO BILLS

11. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

12. CLEVELAND BROWNS

13. ARIZONA CARDINALS

14. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

15. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

16. BALTIMORE RAVENS

17. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

18. TENNESSEE TITANS

19. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

20. DENVER BRONCOS

21. DETROIT LIONS

22. MIAMI DOLPHINS

23. NEW YORK GIANTS

24. OAKLAND RAIDERS

25. HOUSTON TEXANS

26. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

27. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

28. DALLAS COWBOYS

29. GREEN BAY PACKERS

30. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

31: ATLANTA FALCONS

32: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: 2:21

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"
Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 3:45

Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch
Sefo Liufau fills Seahawks' backup quarterback need 1:38

Sefo Liufau fills Seahawks' backup quarterback need

View More Video

Sports Videos