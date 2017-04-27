Seahawks trade twice – all the way out of round 1

The Seahawks don’t have the same urgency that you do.

True to their pattern of the previous five years, Seattle general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll traded down twice in Thursday’s first round of the 82nd NFL draft:

The first was five spots, from 26 to 31.

Then, the Seahawks traded down from 31 — completely out of round one.

Seattle’s first pick of this draft is now scheduled to be 34th overall on Friday, the second pick of round two, courtesy of San Francisco.

Seattle gained three picks in those two deals, with Atlanta and San Francisco, respectively. The Seahawks went from seven picks — the fewest of the Schneider/Carroll regime that began here in 2010 — to 10.

They have two in the second round and four in the third round on Friday. Seattle gained a fourth-round pick for Saturday it didn’t previously have, from the 49ers. The Seahawks still have one sixth-round choice and now two in Saturday’s seventh and final round.

“We don’t feel like we lost a player,” Carroll said about trading out of the first round.

Schneider confirmed there are players remaining on the draft board after one round for whom Seattle has first-round grades.

Carroll called that an “exquisite example” of value.

They don’t have a top offensive tackle such as Outland Trophy winner Cam Robinson of Alabama, cornerback Kevin King of Washington, safety Obi Melifonwu of Connecticut — or anyone else fans and draft experts wanted and predicted. Not yet, anyway.

This is the sixth consecutive season Schneider made a trade affecting round one in the draft.

The Seahawks’ initial move was trading with former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, now Atlanta’s head coach, to move from 26th overall down to 31st in Thursday’s first round. Seattle also got the Falcons’ third-round pick, 95th overall on Friday and a seventh-round pick, 249th overall on Saturday.

The draft fell down to the Seahawks even more nicely than they could have hoped. Hence, the trades.

Right away, there was what they needed: an early run on quarterbacks. Chicago swapped one spot with San Francisco to take inexperienced North Carolina passer Mitch Trubisky second overall, the most surprising move. Three QBs were selected over the 12 picks, in a year with a weak quarterback class.

Three wide receivers went in the first nine picks, including Washington’s supersonic John Ross to Cincinnati at ninth overall.

Two of the first eight picks were running backs: Leonard Fournette to Jacksonville at No. 4 and Stanford’s dynamic Christian McCaffrey to Carolina at No. 8.

Only six of the first 14 picks were on defense, in a draft loaded with top defensive talent.

All that pushed the top defensive players, plus all three of the draft’s best offensive tackles, down toward Seattle at 26. Talent was on its way to need.

But then Ohio State’s Malik Hooker, considered the second-best safety in the draft, went to Indianapolis at 15. Alabama cover cornerback Marlon Humphrey went 16th to Baltimore.

Then the blocker-needy Denver Broncos drafted Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles at 20th overall. Seahawks line coach Tom Cable was reportedly in Salt Lake City last weekend to work out Bolles.

Any thought the Seahawks had to move up seven spots ahead of Denver to draft Bolles died quickly because Seattle didn’t have the capital to make such a move.

So the Seahawks waited.

And traded.