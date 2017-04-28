Russell Wilson, Ciara announce birth of Sienna Princess Wilson

It’s official. Russell Wilson is a dad.
Wilson and Ciara welcomed their baby Sienna Princess Wilson into the world Friday, announcing the birth of their baby girl through an Instagram post that read:
“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,
No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.
Love,
Daddy & Mommy.
7:03 pm
7 lbs 13 oz.
4.28.2017”
It is Wilson’ first child, and the second for Ciara. She has a son, Future Jr. from a previous marriage.
So while the Seahawks were furiously adding players to their roster, Wilson was no-doubt occupied with the addition to his own roster.
