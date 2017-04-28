A closer look at the Seahawks’ draft picks on Friday

Seahawks draft picks
MALIK McDOWELL
Height: 6-6 1/4. Weight: 299
Position: Defensive tackle.
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
School: Michigan State.
Pick: Second round, No. 35 overall.
Bio: Played three seasons with the Spartans, totaling 90 tackles in 36 games — with 24 1/2 of them being behind the line of scrimmage. He mostly played nose tackle, but did move to defensive end for three games as a junior last season. Was an all-Big Ten defensive lineman in 2016, even though an ankle injury hampered in the final three games. Says the most frequent NFL player comparison he hears is Calais Campbell, now with Jacksonville. Talent and upside is immense, but has been criticized for game-to-game effort and consistency.
Quotable: “I am motivated, and just ready to come down here and play for the 12th Man.”
ETHAN POCIC
Height: 6-6. Weight: 317
Position: Offensive lineman.
Hometown: Lemont, Illinois
School: Louisiana State University.
Pick: Second round, No. 58 overall.
Bio: A versatile, masterful technician who’s been the durable anchor in the Tigers’ offensive line (37 starts). Like his brother, Graham, who played at Illinois, the two siblings have starred at center. But because Ethan Pocic is more of a natural athlete, he has seen game action at both tackle positions and at right guard. Last season, the all-SEC first teamer led LSU offensive linemen in snaps (752), knockdowns (106) and big effort plays (38), opening holes for first-round NFL pick Leonard Fournette. Graduated in December, and has been training with accomplished former NFL linemen Hudson Houck, Todd McClure and former Seahawk Kevin Mawae.
Quotable: “I can play all five (positions). In my mind. I just consider myself an (offensive) lineman.”
SHAQUILL GRIFFIN
Height: 6-1. Weight: 198
Position: Cornerback.
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida.
School: Central Florida
Pick: Third round, No. 90 overall.
Bio: A strong, disruptive defensive back who has played cornerback and safety. And he is part of one of the heartwarming sibling stories in college football with his twin brother, Shaquem, who plays linebacker with one hand. The biggest knock on Griffin was his inability to cover speedy wide receivers. But when he showed up to the NFL Combine, he clocked a 4.38 40-yard time, best of all defensive backs.
Quotable: “I know the Seahawks (like) … more of that press coverage, something I can do with my tools.”
DELANO HILL
Height: 6-1. Weight: 216
Position: Strong safety
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
School: Michigan.
Pick: Third round, No. 95 overall.
Bio: Part of the Detroit Cass Tech program that won three state titles, Hill is a line-of-scrimmage terror. It is his domain — he loves to hit ball carriers. He is not a great athlete in pass coverage, especially in space. But the Big Ten second-teamer improved his stock at the NFL Combine with a 4.47 40-yard time. His brother, Lavert, also plays at Michigan as a star cornerback.
Quotable: “The 12s are crazy. I want to play in an atmosphere like that. I love that atmosphere. It reminds me of Michigan.”
NAZAIR JONES
Height: 6-5. Weight: 304.
Position: Defensive tackle.
Hometown: Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
School: North Carolina.
Pick: Third round, No. 102 overall.
Bio: Another big man who can fill many spots along the defense line. Coming out of high school, he was a touted pass rusher. But as he grew, and regained some of the bulk he lost from suffering from a nervous-system disease called complex regional pain syndrome, he shifted more inside. Last season, he had 70 tackles, including nine behind the line of scrimmage.
Quotable: “I had a good idea it was going to be in Seattle, knowing (they) had six picks on the second day. I was hoping to be one of them.”
AMARA DARBOH
Height: 6-1 1/2. Weight: 216
Position: Wide receiver.
Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa.
School: Michigan.
Pick: Third round, No. 106 overall.
Bio: Why stop at one Michigan product when you can have two? The Seahawks grabbed another from Jim Harbaugh’s group with their final pick — which happened to be their first only offensive skill-position selection. Darboh is a physical target who has a knack to find the big-gaining play in the Wolverines’ pro-style offense. His best year was in 2016 — 57 catches, 862 yards and seven touchdowns. Also should be a factor on special teams.
Quotable: “My speed was something people questioned at first this season. At the (NFL) Combine, I proved I had speed.”
