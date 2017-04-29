Seahawks draft pick bio: Tedric Thompson

TEDRIC THOMPSON
Height: 6-0. Weight: 204.
Position: Free safety.
Hometown: Valencia, California.
School: Colorado.
Pick: Fourth round – No. 111 overall.
Bio: Well at least he beat his brother, Cedric – who was selected in the fifth round by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft. And the younger Thompson has one goal in mind – getting his hands on the football. He led all FBS defensive backs with 23 pass breakups, including seven interceptions last season for the Buffaloes. And if passes end up as jump balls, he usually ends up with it. Has a history of concussion issues, which dropped him on many NFL teams’ draft boards.
Quotable: “I played in the box a lot. I played center field a lot, and I played on a lot of special teams (at Colorado).” – Tedric Thompson
Comments