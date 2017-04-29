Seahawks draft pick bio: Mike Tyson

MIKE TYSON
Height: 6-1¼. Weight: 207.
Position: Cornerback.
Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia.
School: Cincinnati.
Pick: Sixth round – No. 187 overall.
Bio: A year ago, very few in college football knew who “this” Mike Tyson was. But his stint as a one-and-done starter as a senior in 2016 (five interceptions) opened up this door. He is regarded as a strong, sure tackler who isn’t afraid to deliver the knockout blow. But he could use more football seasoning. The Seahawks see him as a press-coverage defensive back, and with Deshawn Shead expected to be out much of next season, there is a starting cornerback spot up for grabs.
Quotable: “(This was the) only visit I had took this whole offseason. That was great just knowing they really had seen something in me to give me that call today.” – Mike Tyson
Comments