Seahawks draft pick bio: Chris Carson

CHRIS CARSON

Height: 5-11¾. Weight: 218.

Position: Running back.

Hometown: Lilburn, Georgia.

School: Oklahoma State.

Pick: Seventh round – No. 249 overall.

Bio: Originally slated to go to the University of Georgia, instead he opted for two years of junior college before latching on with the Cowboys. The firmly-chiseled Carson shows a good – not great – blend of everything required in the NFL with power, elusiveness, blocking and catching passes. And he was a reliable ball-carrier at OSU, never having fumbled in more than 200 carries. Hampered by a broken thumb in 2016, he still rushed for 559 yards on 82 carries with nine touchdowns.

Quotable: “I am a physical runner. I like to break tackles, get hard yards. … I am not afraid of contact.” – Chris Carson

