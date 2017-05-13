How Nazair Jones went from paralyzed to Seahawks rookie

2:37 New Seahawks S Delano Hill after 2 days of rookie minicamp Pause

3:29 Rookie DT Nazair Jones on his appreciation of being in NFL after losing ability to walk at 16

3:59 Gregg Bell on LSU track champ Cyril Grayson's WR debut, day 2 Seahawks minicamp

3:07 Rookie S Tedric Thompson on similarities between Seahawks' cover schemes and CU's

1:54 Pete Carroll says "instantly, almost, you can see how comfortable" Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell is

2:30 Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin all smiles after first day with Seahawks

6:05 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling offer first impressions of top Seahawks rookies

2:22 Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell: 'I like it here. Love it here, actually.'

