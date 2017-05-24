Seattle Seahawks fans take to Twitter to share thoughts on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick possibly joining team.
Seattle Seahawks

May 24, 2017 1:03 PM

What Seahawks fans are saying about Colin Kaepernick

By Craig Hill

Not long after word start spreading that Colin Kaepernick was meeting Wednesday for the Seattle Seahawks, fans were taking to social media to share their opinions.

While some were in favor of the Seahawks signing the quarterback who once led rival San Francisco to the Super Bowl, others threatened to stop rooting for Seattle.

Here are some sample reactions on Twitter.

Thurman Thomas, a Hall of Fame running who played for the Buffalo Bills, even chimed in on the subject.

