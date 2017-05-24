What Seahawks fans are saying about Colin Kaepernick

Not long after word start spreading that Colin Kaepernick was meeting Wednesday for the Seattle Seahawks, fans were taking to social media to share their opinions.
While some were in favor of the Seahawks signing the quarterback who once led rival San Francisco to the Super Bowl, others threatened to stop rooting for Seattle.
Here are some sample reactions on Twitter.
@skiz30 can't wait to sign him pic.twitter.com/iK2Hegyyeh— alien jitsu (@alienjitsu) May 24, 2017
@Seahawks If you sign cop hating, SJW Kaepernick, I will not watch another game nor will I purchase merchandise ever again. #NFL #Seahawks— Jeff Wise (@baseball_hits) May 24, 2017
Personally, I hope the #Seahawks don't sign Kaepernick. The $ could be better spent elsewhere and who needs major distractions from a backup— Skyler Z (@skiz30) May 24, 2017
I guess this is the only way Kaepernick can win at Centurylink. #NFL #Seahawks— That Guy (@DrunknCowboy) May 24, 2017
So, if the #Seahawks sign Kaep, there's a 100% chance Pete designs a package for him against the 49ers purely for troll reasons, yes?— Alan Hoffmann (@AlanHoffmann) May 24, 2017
Overheard during my am workout. "Should the #Seahawks sign #Kaepernick ?" "Oh yes. With the defense set they'll be ready for a great run!"— Lisa Kennedy (@nwframeofmind) May 24, 2017
Really glad to see that @Kaepernick7 might get a chance with #Seahawks. Think he'd be an ideal backup to @DangeRussWilson— Alex Klausner (@alexklausner) May 24, 2017
But the #Seahawks do this "lets hold hands & all lives matter" bit & Kaepernick actually draws attention to BLM & police brutality. Awkward?— Charmaine Riley (@charmaineriley) May 24, 2017
What's #ColinKaepernick done in last 2 yrs to deserve a contract from any team, given his baggage? I wouldn't pay him. #NFL #Seahawks— Joseph M Monks (@josephmonks) May 24, 2017
Colin Kaepernick to visit Seahawks Wednesday https://t.co/D5Iy1M3FEe NO KAEPERNICK OR THIS '12' GONE. Boycott NFL if he's hired.— Pat Walker (@ermother) May 24, 2017
Thurman Thomas, a Hall of Fame running who played for the Buffalo Bills, even chimed in on the subject.
Strong locker room will be a great fit for #Kap ....... #Seahawks @mosesbread72— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 24, 2017
