Eddie Lacy tackling his Seahawks weight plan with a little help from some friends

5:37 TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more Pause

1:58 Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'

3:09 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape'

0:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided'

4:09 Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs

3:15 Pro Football Hall of Fame brings its best to history museum

1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

3:44 Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday

0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp