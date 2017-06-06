Be warned: Seahawks’ All-Pro linebacker ready to hit people ... right now

More Videos 2:50 New Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy considering Lambeau Leap in return to Green Bay Pause 3:41 Doug Baldwin on Michael Bennett police video: 'It's scary' 2:47 Russell Wilson on Seahawks at Packers, 'heartbreaking' Michael Bennett situation 4:49 Las Vegas police video of Bennett’s Las Vegas incident released 0:37 Fire scorch Tacoma's Clock Tower Square tower 1:38 Protecting Crystal Mountain from the Norse Peak fire 4:09 Drunken driver sentenced for fatal University Place crash 1:30 Puyallup rallies past Curtis for season opening win 1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner is coming off his best season in 2016, but has trained in the offseason to be better in pass coverage, and also faster to the quarterback in the upcoming year. Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner is coming off his best season in 2016, but has trained in the offseason to be better in pass coverage, and also faster to the quarterback in the upcoming year. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

