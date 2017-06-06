Be warned: Seahawks’ All-Pro linebacker ready to hit people ... right now

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday Pause 4:14 Gregg Bell on Thomas Rawls' flying more from Seahawks OTAs 0:45 Doug Baldwin on Colin Kaepernick: 'No doubt he'll have a job rather quickly' 2:47 Doug Baldwin on the essence – and misconceptions – of his Seahawks locker room 3:12 Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut 5:37 TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more 1:58 Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 3:09 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape' 0:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided' 4:09 Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner is coming off his best season in 2016, but has trained in the offseason to be better in pass coverage, and also faster to the quarterback in the upcoming year. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner is coming off his best season in 2016, but has trained in the offseason to be better in pass coverage, and also faster to the quarterback in the upcoming year. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com