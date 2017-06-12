Big, experienced and versatile. Meet new Seahawks offensive lineman Orday Aboushi

Being part of a team comes naturally to Orday Aboushi, one of the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason additions.
The offensive lineman is one of 10 children in his family. Working together and solving problems? Yes, he encountered that a lot growing up.
“I was kind of born into my own team, if you will,” said Aboushi, who is Palestinian. “As a team, and as a family, we’ve always done things together. We’ve always looked out for each other, and we’ve realized, at the end of the day, family is what you have.”
Now part of the Seahawks’ family, Aboushi is expected to be a veteran presence, along with center Justin Britt, for a group of young linemen.
Aboushi has the third-most NFL starts for an offensive lineman on the Seahawks roster at 18, trailing Britt’s 47 starts and Luke Joeckel’s 39. And he’s tied with Joeckel for most years in the league at five.
“He keeps the (lineman) room right,” Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable said. “It is nice to have a guy who demands others to be right, and to be pros.”
Aboushi was selected in the fifth round by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft. After spending two-plus seasons in that organization, he was released, then picked up by the Houston Texans.
He spent another two seasons with Houston before becoming a free agent. Seattle signed him in March.
“Coming in here, I know it’s a young group,” Aboushi said. “I’m just trying to show guys what it is to be a lineman in this league. Being a (veteran) lineman, I’ve seen a lot – and I’ve played a lot of games. You kind of see things where a lot of guys in the room, it’s their first experience.”
At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Aboushi can play tackle or guard, and figures to be a key backup in a swing role.
Aboushi has spent plenty of one-on-one time with the young linemen, including George Fant and Germain Ifedi. He sees why Cable is so excited about this group. too.
“The sky is the limit, really, across the board,” Aboushi said. “They have the athletic ability. They have the mindset. They have the mindset.
“It’s just a matter of helping them along, just everyone being on the same page and everybody helping each other taking the next step. It’s not just one of them - it’s five of us out there. The more we understand that, the better off we will be.”
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Comments