Earl Thomas raring to go but other Seahawks deal with injury issues

Russell Wilson will be out there, healthier than he was for most of last year.
Earl Thomas vows to be fully participating, just short of eight months after he broke his leg.
Even the folks from Ezell’s Chicken Famous Chicken will be there, for the first time. They will serving from a food truck on the way into team headquarters.
Just found out there will be an @Ezells_Chicken food truck parked each day at #Seahawks training camp. I'm in!— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 27, 2017
But not everyone will be fully working when the Seahawks begin training camp with their first practice on Sunday.
Starters DeShawn Shead and Tyler Lockett, perhaps Luke Joeckel and Eddie Lacy, plus new veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan and Quentin Jefferson are among the players who may not be full go from day one of preseason drills.
Shead was last season’s starting right cornerback. He is the injured Seahawk most likely to begin training camp – and perhaps the regular season – on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Thomas’ return from a broken tibia he got Dec. 4 slamming into teammate Kam Chancellor during a win over Carolina was the health-success story of Seattle’s offseason. The three-time All-Pro free safety did all the work his teammates did with the first team during last month’s minicamp.
Few, except for Thomas, thought he’d be back so far, so soon.
Thomas estimated last month he was 80 percent healed. But he vowed, without smiling, “I will be ready for the first game” Sept. 10 at Green Bay.
“I didn’t have any target (date to return). My goal was just to work my butt off and just to see. Let the chips fall where they may,” Thomas said. “You know, I’m not a doctor. Most of the time, you feel like the doctor just gives you something (of an estimate). I’m not going to take that. I’m going to push the limits and see where I fall at the end of it.”
Coach Pete Carroll said last month Thomas was “well ahead of where he thought he would be right now.
“I love... if this is 80 percent, he’s going to be flying when he comes back to camp,” Carroll said.
“He’s doing way beyond what we thought he could be.”
The Seahawks may need to protect Thomas from himself during training camp by limiting how much he does in the early days and weeks of the preseason. Thomas is famously driven and intense. He played the second half of the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay in January 2015 and all of the Super Bowl 49 two weeks later with a separated shoulder popped back in place and the labrum torn around it.
But Carroll said Thomas has showed restraint in his return.
“He’s really sticking true to the rules and the format and all that. He’s doing everything fine,” the coach said last month. “But he’s flying around now. He’s testing is what he’s doing. He’s testing himself to see what he can and can’t do. And it’s all good.”
Shead is seven months out from tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Seattle’s last game, the playoff loss at Atlanta that ended the 2016 season. He may not return until deep into the season.
PUP list players do not count against the 90-man roster limit in the preseason, or the 53-man active roster teams must set a week before the regular season begins. League rules stipulate only players on the PUP list to begin training camp can be on it to begin the regular season. So if the Seahawks sense it may be until at least October, nine months from major knee surgery, before Shead will return they may announce on Sunday he is on the PUP list.
Players on PUP to begin the regular season miss a minimum of the first six weeks.
Asked if Shead will be ready for the start of the season, Carroll said last month: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t think we’ll be pushing him on that regard. Maybe he does it. I should never say no to him. Maybe he can pull it off. We’ll see.”
Lockett is “still a question,” Carroll said in June. The third-year wide receiver and Pro Bowl kick returner broke his tibia and fibula in a loss to Arizona on Christmas Eve. He was running routes and catching passes during minicamp. But Lockett is behind Thomas in his recovery. He broke twice as many bones in his leg. He did it three weeks later than Thomas did. And he needed surgery that Thomas did not.
Asked about Lockett’s availability for the start of the season, Carroll said last month: “Tyler’s still a question. We’ve got to see how Tyler is.”
Joeckel signed in March for one year and $8 million to play left guard or left tackle. He had season-ending knee surgery in October while with Jacksonville, the team that signed him second overall in 2013. Joeckel was limited to position drills only during last month’s minicamp. He watched during team scrimmaging as the Seahawks were careful with his recovery. He’s expected to be full go at some point during training camp, maybe just not on day one.
Same with Lacy. He had two screws, wires and a metal plate surgically inserted into his ankle in October, a procedure that ended with time with Green Bay. The NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2013 with the Packers signed a one-year, prove-it deal like Joeckel’s in March, to compete with Thomas Rawls as the lead running back. That competition may or may not begin in earnest on Sunday.
Jordan was Miami’s third-overall choice in 2013 out of Oregon. He signed this spring after a checkered and injury-filled past with the Dolphins. He hasn’t played an NFL game since 2014.
Upon arriving with the Seahawks in April, his new team’s medical staff determined the need to have clean-up surgery on his knee. The 27-year old didn’t participate in last month’s minicamp, and is a question mark for availability in training camp.
“We haven’t had a chance to really see him. We were fixing what had happened before,” Carroll said. “He didn’t get hurt here. He came to us needing a clean-up on his knee. He didn’t know that at the time. We uncovered it and then we’ve gone to work at it. He’s done everything he’s supposed to do and done a really good job, but he hasn’t been able to get on the field yet.”
Asked if the team had an estimate for Jordan practicing, Carroll said: “I don’t know that one. I don’t know.
“We’ll see how far he can come and how soon he can come back. We don’t know.”
That uncertainty may explain the Seahawks interest in another so-far failed former first-round pick, Marcus Smith, to be a potential pass rusher. Philadelphia released Smith this week, and he cleared waivers Thursday.
Jefferson was Seattle’s fifth-round pick last year out of Maryland. The defensive tackle with intriguing pass-rush skills – Carroll never has enough pass rushers – was injured during training camp. He broke his thumb early last season. Then he sustained a major knee injury in practice in October. Jefferson went on injured reserve and had surgery nine months ago.
“He has not been able to get on the field yet full go... It is a nine-month recovery, usually,” Carroll said. “So we’ll see how he goes when we get back to camp. We’re aiming for camp time to see how he fits in.
“We’ve got to see how Quinton Jefferson comes along. We need to see where he is.”
The team has practices at its team headquarters in Renton on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings, then a day off Wednesday. Practices resume Thursday through Monday, Aug. 7 before another day off Aug. 8. The Seahawks practice Aug. 9-12, then fly to the Los Angeles area for the first preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 13, in Carson, California, against the Chargers.
