Tacoma football legend overwhelmed by fan mail. He thinks somebody is selling his address

Seven years after his retirement from the Seattle Seahawks, Lawyer Milloy is receiving more fan mail than he can handle. And he is asking football fans to stop sending him items to autograph.
The 4-time Pro Bowl safety from Tacoma’s Lincoln High posted Thursday morning on Facebook:
“SAVE YOUR STAMP MONEY: Sorry to inform all NFL fans who are sending mail directly to my home. I will not be returning anything signed... It’s not that I don’t want to I just simply can’t keep up. Plus my wife is getting irritated with having to shuffle through fan mail to get to the family mail. I hear there is someone selling athletes and celebrities addresses. Once he or she sends back an autograph that’s confirmation for the seller and there opens the flood gates. Well, I was a kind fool but now it must stop. Hope you understand. - Lawyer Milloy.”
Milloy ended his career with two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and also played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots and finished his career with 1,431 tackles and 25 tackles. He was an All-American at the University of Washington, where he also played baseball. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
