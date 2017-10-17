Thanks to Richard Sherman, hospitalized girl will get her Shermie doll, tickets to a Seahawks game

RENTON Ellie lost her Shermie doll.
Oh, yes, the staff at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Center in Tacoma heard all about that. So much so, one staff member contacted through Twitter the Seahawks player whom Ellie’s adored doll represents.
“They had tweeted me that she had lost her doll, so I reached out to the hospital,” Richard Sherman said Tuesday.
Sherman described how a Mary Bridge staffer contacted him again after that initial reach-out, to coordinate a time Sherman could come visit Ellie. That time was last Thursday.
It was a glorious time. Not just for Ellie.
“We went Thursday morning. We took the kids –because, we had the kids all day,” the Seahawks’ three-time All-Pro cornerback said of his family on their drive to Tacoma to see Ellie at Mary Bridge. “We just kind of got in the car and went.
“It was fun, man. She has a great spirit about her. Had a great time hanging with her. She has a great family. We are going to bring her to Houston game (Oct. 29 at CenturyLink Field).
“But they are good people, man. It was fun. I think she lifted my spirits more than I lifted hers. She was such a happy-go-lucky little girl. Every time she turned around she was glowing and smiling and laughing. Her and my kids were having a good ol’ time. They didn’t have a care in the world.
“I didn’t really think about it as being a big deal. They kind of filmed it, and everything,” Sherman said with a shrug. “But it was cool to just hang out with her... and try to brighten her day a little bit.”
I asked Sherman if he knew there were such things as a “Shermie” doll.
He laughed.
“I did not,” he said, laughing again. “But she said I was the real Sherman. So I took that. I took some solace in that.
“Yeah, she was really attached to it. Even after all that she was like, ‘OK, this is nice – can I have my doll?’
“I said, ‘I’m going to bring one to the game. Don’t worry about it. I got you.’ I wanted to make sure she comes to the game. You give her a Shermie doll and you never hear from her again.”
Sherman flashed another, huge grin at that.
