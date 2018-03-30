Former Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls has a new team

Former Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is heading east.
After three injury-plagued seasons in Seattle, Rawls has signed with the New York Jets, the team announced Friday.
Rawls, 24, is expected to bolster a Jets running back unit that lost starter Matt Forte to retirement.
The undrafted player out of Central Michigan started his college career at Michigan. He started seven games as a rookie in 2015. In 2016, he suffered broken leg. He had 58 carries in 2017.
Rawls started 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns on 314 carries. He also caught 31 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown.
