Seahawks add to secondary by signing former 49ers starter

The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their secondary on Wednesday, signing cornerback Dontae Johnson.
Johnson, 26, started 16 games for the San Francsico 49ers last year. He had an interception, seven passes defended and 77 tackles. Terms of Johnson's deal were not announced by the team.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2014 draft after playing at North Carolina State. He was a sporadic starter his first three years (six games) before landing the full-time job last season.
In 63 career games, Johnson has two interceptions –including a 50-yard pick-six last year – and 21 passes defended.
Although he was benched against the Houston Texans in a victory last year because of coverage issues, he has played outside corner as well as inside.
His signing adds depth to a secondary that’s undergoing changes for 2018. Gone are Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman and long-time members DeShawn Shead and Jeremy Lane.
Preseason schedule
The Seahawks begin the 2018 preseason when they host the Indianapolis Colts in the second week of August. The official day and time have not been announced yet, but the game will be between Aug. 9 and Aug. 12.
The other exhibition games are at the Los Angeles Chargers, at the Minnesota Vikings and the finale, home against the Oakland Raiders. All games can be seen on Ch. 13.
The regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.
The Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears will kick off the preseason on Aug. 2 in the annual Hall of Fame game.
