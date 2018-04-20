Still O-line questions, so Seahawks likely to draft blockers again next week

Despite all the angst and anger over the Seahawks not doing enough to improve their offensive line in recent years, no team has drafted more blockers in the last seven years.
Expect Seattle to add to that total of 16 in next week's draft, too.
There are questions at four of the five starting spots on the line entering 2018. Only center Justin Britt is a semi-sure thing up front beyond this year. Plus, coach Pete Carroll says improving the running game is his top priority this year.
They need better running backs and better guys to block for them to make the running game better.
So who's available for new line coach Mike Solari, who is replacing the fired Tom Cable after Cable's seven years running and largely picking the Seahawks line?
We'll start with the best prospects in each position, and then list the later-round prospects likely to be available for the Seahawks. They have six of their eight picks in rounds five and seven.
TACKLE
1. Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame: 6 feet 8, 312 pounds. Best run blocker in the draft. Former basketball player considered ready to start in the league today.
2. Connor WIlliams, Texas: Considered a prototype pass blocker. Some say may be better at guard. Coming off knee injury last year.
3. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma: Anemic combine showing, fewer bench presses than kick snappers and running backs, may scare off some teams. But he's mammoth, with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, and devoured college guys he blocked.
Possible later-round options for Seahawks:
1. Brett Toth, Army: Seattle scouted his Pro Day at West Point, which in itself was remarkable. Two-year commitment as an Army officer means he'd be a layaway pick.
2. Alex Cappa, Humboldt State: Yes, from Division II. But he impressed at the Senior Bowl against the big-school guys. 4-year starter. D-II All-America. Nasty demeanor Seahawks new line coach Solari loves.
3. Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T: Another lower-division prospect who impressed at the Senior Bowl. His college line coach, Ron Mattes, was a Seahawks draft pick in 1985 and played in 75 games for Seattle from 1986-90.
GUARD
1. Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame: So polished he could go in the top 10. With him and McGlinchey side by side, how did the Irish lose games?
2. Will Hernandez, Texas-El Paso: Very quick and agile for being 6-2 and 348. 49 consecutive starts at LG for UTEP. Best run-blocking guard in this class.
3. Isaiah Wynn, Georgia: Left tackle last year, but at 6-3 has NFL-guard height. Likely gone by the end of round one or early round two.
Possible later-round options for Seahawks:
1. Austin Corbett, Nevada: Has the versatility Seahawks love: A college left tackle who moved to guard at Senior Bowl and excelled. Tough, athletic. Former walk-on at his hometown school loves to scrap.
2. Skyler Phillips, Idaho State: 6-3, 324. Has started at left tackle, left guard, right tackle, right guard and center. Have I mentioned the Seahawks LOVE that?
3. Timon Parris, Stony Brook: Teams will be scared by a broken leg last season. Invited to Senior Bowl but couldn't play. 6-5, 312. Moves well. Has played both tackle spots, too.
CENTER
1. Billy Price, Ohio State: An All-American at center last season, and at left guard in 2016. Big Ten offensive linenman of the year. Pulls and traps exquisitely. Started OSU-record 55 games.
2. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas: Just mauls dudes inside while run blocking. Many think he can start in the NFL right now.
3. James Daniels, Iowa: Fast and athletic. Still 20 years old so room to grow and improve on already impressive skill.
Possible later-round options for Seahawks (with Britt under contract through 2020 it would be a project guy):
1. Austin Golson, Auburn: Ethan Pocic-like. Last season Golson played at left tackle, left guard, right tackle, right guard and center. Are you sensing a Seahawks-preference trend?
2. Coleman Shelton, Washington: 6-3, 295. All-Pac-12 for the Huskies last season. Quickness would be great for zone-blocking schemes, which the Seahawks may not use as exclusively under Solari as they did with Cable.
3. Brian Allen, Michigan State: Rugged tough guy. Played left guard and right guard in addition to center for the Spartans.
Comments