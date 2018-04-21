Sounds like Seahawks may finally draft a quarterback behind Russell Wilson

The Seahawks haven't drafted a quarterback since Russell Wilson. That was six years ago. He's played in every game since.
This looks and sounds like the year Seattle will finally draft one again.
This past week, Seattle general manager John Schneider acknowledged he needs to be better at bringing in quality, young quarterbacks to develop, to backup Wilson, to be the franchise quarterback's just-in-case option.
"I don't feel like we have—and me, personally—have done a good enough job of continuing to acquire quarterbacks all the way through (since he drafted Wilson in 2012)," Schneider said, revealingly, on Thursday.
Sure sounds like the Seahawks are in the market for drafting a quarterback next week. And probably on Saturday, the draft's final day. Six of the eight picks they have right now are in rounds five (four choices) and seven.
Here are the top quarterbacks in this draft, which again will be drive by where they are chosen.
Below them are those who may be available later, when the Seahawks pick most.
QUARTERBACKS
1. Sam Darnold, USC: On target. In command Athletic. Poised. Strong. Tough. Played best in biggest games. The only knock? He only played in 24 college games before leaving following his redshirt-sophomore season.
2. Josh Allen, Wyoming: Sure, he played in relative obscurity. But he's 6 feet 5 with a bazooka for an arm. He can cover half the field while barely flicking his wrist. Few—or no—NFL teams at the top of the draft will resist that.
3. Josh Rosen, UCLA: His accuracy is uncanny. His delivery is buttery. His intelligence is supreme. His slight frame and durability? Well, those are questionable.
4. Lamar Jackson, Louisville: Many rate Mayfield higher. I'll take the elusive, ultra-athletic Jackson. At 6 feet 2, 211 pounds he can extend plays, the most important trait for an NFL QB today. He's like Michael Vick.
5. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: A gunslinger with a big arm that belies his smaller size (6 feet 1, 215 pounds). But his personality and off-field dramas put off some teams.
Possible later-round options for Seahawks:
1. Luke Falk, Washington State: Only if Seattle pulls that QB trigger in round four. Pac-12's career passing leader won't last much past then.
2. Kyle Lauletta, Richmond: NFL-quality nuances for the position, such as deftly looking off defenders. New England may get him first, with an eye on eventually replacing 40-year-old Tom Brady.
3. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State: Most wins by a QB in Buckeyes' storied history. Many Big Ten records. OSU's only three-time captain. Has the athleticism Pete Carroll loves. But accuracy, decision-making may leave him undrafted, to be signed as a rookie free agent.
