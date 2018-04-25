Shaquem Griffin has strong words for doubters heading into tomorrow's NFL Draft

Born with only one hand, Shaquem Griffin, brother of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill, has spent a lifetime proving his doubters wrong. He plans to do the same in the NFL. Seattle reportedly has a strong interest.
Jared L. Christopher
Where were you when the Kingdome blew?

Seattle Seahawks

Where were you when the Kingdome blew?

On March 26, 2000, Seattle's iconic Kingdome was reduced to a pile of rubble in a tidy 16.8 seconds. The downtown stadium, which went from engineering marvel to eyesore in less than a quarter century, collapsed in a controlled implosion 18 years ago.

The Richard Sherman show leaves Seattle

Seahawks Insider Blog

The Richard Sherman show leaves Seattle

As anticipated, the Seahawks released their superstar cornerback on Friday after 117 games, 111 starts, seven seasons, four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, two Super Bowls, the franchise’s only NFL championship--and growth into one of the mos