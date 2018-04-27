Seahawks put the D in Draft, experts say. Few NFL teams have worse grades after Round 1

If the Seattle Seahawks were high school students they'd probably be grounded. And college might be out of the question.
NFL draft analysts issued grades for the first day of the draft, and they're not impressed with the Seahawks picking San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny. Seattle's grades: 4 D's, a D+ and an A-.
That's a 1.17 grade-point average.
Seattle entered Wednesday's first round with the 18th pick but packaged it with their seventh-round pick and sent it to Green Bay. In return the Seahawks got the 27th pick and the Packers third- and sixth-rounds selections.
This didn't surprise draft analysts, but they were floored when Seattle used their pick to take Penny, a player many thought would be available in the second or third round.
Here's what the experts are saying:
Bleacher Report: D+
"Rashaad Penny is a fine player, but this was way too early. In fact, there are three other running backs who should have been taken before him," Richard Janvrin writes.
CBS Sports: D
"He's a nice runner, but they have so many other needs and there are better backs. Weird," writes Pete Prisco.
Sports Illustrated: C-
"There’s also a case to be made on the other side of the ball: this team was at its best when the offense ran through Marshawn Lynch. A run-first offense naturally creates more leeway for Russell Wilson’s sandlot style. So we certainly can’t call this pick a blunder. But it’s very surprising the Seahawks didn’t address their D-line or secondary," writes Andy Benoit.
USA Today: D
"Penny is a good player who will walk into the Seahawks’ starting lineup. But Seattle had too many holes on its roster to be using a first-round pick on a running back. And Penny wasn’t even the best running back on the board, " Steven Ruiz writes.
Walter Football: D
"The Seahawks don't have a second-round choice and almost certainly wouldn't have gotten Penny in the third. So, I understand this pick ... sort of. The Seahawks could've traded down once more to get Penny," the website writes.
Yahoo Sports: D
"A true shocker. Not Derrius Guice, or Sony Michel, or Nick Chubb or … you get the point. Penny has a lot going for him, and had a great 2017 but … wow," Yahoo Sports writes.
