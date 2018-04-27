Recapping the first round of the NFL draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. New GM John Dorsey, at least initially, will be judged on this pick. If Mayfield is more Brian Sipe than Johnny Manziel, then success. If not, uh oh.
2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. This is a signal the Giants think Eli has something left. And also a good chance of the offense going back to its old-school roots.
3. New York Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC. Will Darnold lead the Jets to two AFC Championship games like his fellow Trojan, Mark Sanchez? Or will he have a goof worse than The Butt Fumble?
4. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. The first surprise of the night, the Browns kept their pick to add a Buckeye. It should help a defense that was decent last season (ranked No. 14 in yards allowed).
5. Denver Broncos: Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State. You and everyone thought they would take a QB. But they have one in Case Keenum. Now they have the best pass-rusher in the draft to pair with Von Miller.
6. Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. Makes sense the Colts would draft a solid, safe blocker to protect their most valuable player, Andrew Luck, who missed 2017 with a shoulder injury.
7. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Tampa Bay): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. Need pick for a team that really needed a quarterback. Strong arm offset by accuracy concerns and smaller school experience.
8. Chicago Bears: Roquan Smith, OLB, Georgia. You think Bears you think defense, and Smith should fit that Monsters of the Midway mold. Runs, tackles, covers... he’s a do-it-all type.
9. San Francisco 49ers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. This is all about asset protection. The 49ers asset in question is QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who gains a 6-8, 310-pound body guard.
10. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Oakland): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. The order of succession is set. The Cardinals hope Sam Bradford can stay upright long enough to give Rosen time to absorb the offense, and then takeover. Could be a great value pick.
11. Miami Dolphins: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. Would they have taken Rosen had the Cardinals not moved up? Instead, they grab one of the top DBs in the draft. Not a bad consolation prize.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo): Vita Vea, DT, Washington. The Bucs grab the Huskies’ stud, who they hope will help improve the NFL’s most porous defense (378.1 yards per game allowed in 2017).
13. Washington Redskins: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. If this feels familiar, it’s because the Skins took an Alabama DT last year. Defense still needs help, having given up NFL-worst 134.1 yards rushing per game in ‘17.
14. New Orleans Saints (via trade with Green Bay): Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio. Saints move up to grab athletic but raw pass-rusher the Seahawks liked.
15. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona): Kolton Miller, T, UCLA. Of the big bodies drafted, Miller has one of the biggest (6-9, 310). Played in 23 games in three seasons because of injury, though.
16. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Baltimore): Tremaine Edmunds, ILB, Virginia Tech. They got their QB for the offense with Allen, and hope they’ve done the same on defense with this pick.
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State. He’s versatile, having played corner and linebacker. Chargers might have landed the best all-around defensive player in draft.
18. Green Bay Packers (via trade with Seahawks): Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville. Injuries hampered him in 2017 but he’s a dynamic return man in addition to being a cover cornerback.
19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise State. First Boise State player to go in first round since the Broncos had two in 2012. Former walkon who played eight-man football lands in Big D.
20. Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas. Ran a sub 5.0 40 at the combine and benched 225 pounds 27 times. Started for three-years and is tall for a center (6-5).
21. Cincinnati Bengals: Billy Price, C, Ohio State. Definitely a need pick, they grab a home-state guy who made a record 55 starts for the Buckeyes.
22. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. Versatile and athletic. Early in his college days, he was an edge rusher. Moved inside to middle linebacker later.
23. New England Patriots: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia. Played tackle in college but projects more as a guard because of height (6-2) and shorter arms.
24. Carolina Panthers: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland. First wide receiver taken. Moore, the Big 10 wide receiver of the year, gives Cam Newton a target on a team that didn’t have a WR with more than 17 catches.
25. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee): Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina. Former baseball draft pick lands in first round. Considered best all-around TE in draft.
26. Atlanta Falcons: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Fast, good hands and size and he gets to pair with Julio Jones? Matt Ryan is one happy quarterback.
27. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay via New Orleans): Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State. He’s a 220-pounder who broke Marshall Faulk’s school-record by gaining 2,248 yards.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech. Talk about good genes. Father was former Pro Bowl tight end Ferrell Edmunds. His brother, Tremaine, was drafted 12 picks earlier by Buffalo.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida. An athletic player only strengthens a tough Jags’ defense.
30. Minnesota Vikings: Mike Hughes, DB, Central Florida. Had some off the field issues. Only fourth player from UCF to be taken in the first round.
31. New England Patriots: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia. Reputation as a fumbler but also a good receiver and willing blocker.
32. Baltimore Ravens (via trade with Philadelphia): Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville. The draft began with a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback being selected and ends on a Heisman Trophy quarterback being selected.
