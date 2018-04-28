"Everything we prayed for": Seahawks draft LB Shaquem Griffin to reunite with twin Shaquill

Been covering NFL drafts since 2002. This was a first.

Tears inside the team headquarters after a pick.

The Seahawks made the people's choice—and the dreams of twin brothers from the Gulf Coast of Florida come true—Saturday morning. They selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round, making him the first one-handed player drafted into the modern NFL and reuniting him and Seahawks starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin in Seattle.

The first question he got after the Seahawks called him to make history and thrill a family came from his twin.

"So, you going to live with me?" Shaquill asked him.

The answer is yes. Reunited.

"It was literally like a dream, like I was actually imagining stuff--and it just started happening," Shaquem Griffin said on the telephone while riding in a car from his hotel room in Arlington, Texas, where he got the Seahawks' call back to the draft site at AT&T Stadium there. "It was unexplainable. I couldn't ask for anything in the world than to be with my brother."

"I can't even breathe right now...Thank you so much, sir! Oh, my God!" Shaquem told Seahawks general manager John Schneider when he called. "I can't breathe right now!"

Shaquem was actually using his hotel room's bathroom when he got that call with his life-changing news. Shaquill grabbed his twin's phone, saw the 425 area code for Renton and recognized the number for the Seahawks' headquarters. He burst into the bathroom and there, right at the toilet, tackled Shaquem.

"You HAVE to get this!" he told him.

That bathroom then filled with brotherly tears.

"This is just the beginning," Shaquill said through tears. "I'm just so proud.





"I don't think I cried on MY draft day."

"It's going to be everything we've ever wanted. Everything we've prayed for," Shaquem Griffin told ESPN minutes after Seattle drafted him.

The twins were separated last year for the first time when Seattle drafted Shaquill, one minute older, and Shaquem became an all-conference linebacker for a 13-0 team in his redshirt-senior season at UCF. They hugged at the draft in a hotel room in Texas when the Seahawks announced their wildly popular pick.

"Don't set limits for me," Shaquem Griffin said last month.

That was after Griffin, using a special prosthetic attached to his left arm to replace the hand he had amputated when he was a kid, did 20 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench-press testing in front of a wowing, roaring audience of NFL scouts and fans inside the Indiana Convention Center.





To get an idea how extraordinary that is: Orlando Brown of Oklahoma entered the combine considered as a first-round draft choice as a 360-pound left tackle. He did just 14 reps on the bench press there. With twice as many hands as Griffin had grabbing and pushing the bar.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider is as impressed--and wowed--with Shaquem as the rest of us are. The GM invoked the name of one of the most wondrous, impressive men in the history of a sports when talking about Shaquem at last month's NFL scouting combine.

“I can’t tell you who, but I had somebody tell me they had met John Wooden before and that the feeling they got sitting down with John Wooden for five minutes was the same feeling they got from him.” Schneider said, referring to the legendary UCLA champion basketball coach, thinker, philosopher and motivator. “I haven’t been able to do that personally yet, so I am pretty excited about that.

“He’s a special dude."

Griffin said he first used prosthetic technology during his freshman year at UCF.

“We went to go get it fitted for me. And when I started lifting, I could barely bench the bar,” he said. “I mean, I'm shaking all over the place and the bar is falling, and I can't lift 45 pounds.

“But it just goes to show how much work I put in to get to this point. From shaking with the bar...”

His voice trailed off into the memory of the first time his mother, Tangie Griffin, first saw him try a pull-up with the prosthetic.

“My mom saw me do my first pull-up my freshman year. And she's emotional and she started crying,” he said. “She walked out, and I thought, ‘You've got to let her be sometimes.’

“She does that,” Griffin said. “But it's amazing to see how far I came: From not being able to bench the bar to throwing up 20 reps at 225, and able to compete with the best here.”

The Seahawks already knew Shaquem’s incredible journey to get here as one of 336 prospects on the cusp of entering the league. Just like it did to Shaquill, the NFL originally did not invite Shaquem to this combine. Apparently, an all-league linebacker in a major conference each of the last two seasons and MVP of the Peach Bowl when UCF beat blue-blood program Auburn of the mighty Southeastern Conference on January 1--all while playing with one hand--wasn’t worthy enough.

In late January, Shaquem impressed scouts and everyone with eyes and a heart at the Senior Bowl. He was the all-star game’s practice player of the week.

Then the NFL had a bout of common sense and invited Griffin. He is attempting to be the first player with one hand drafted into the league in the modern era. After he announced he got invited to the combine, congratulations poured in online from throughout the league.

Griffin has been using his social-media accounts and the hash tag #AgainstAllOdds to chronicle his push into the NFL.

And now he's here. Back in Seattle. Back with his twin.

Shaquill believes the Seahawks are going to use Shaqum as "a hybrid guy—at safety, off the edge (as a linebacker), on special teams. He's going to bounce around.

"I know he'll be ready for it."

And that's how Shaquem wants to be judged. Not a one-handed wonder making NFL history and reuniting with his brother. As a a defender that will slam you to the ground.

Just like with Shaquill, who emerged as a third-round draft pick last year to Seattle starter opposite Richard Sherman, Shaquem says the Seahawks "really are getting a diamond in the rough, I'm not going to lie to you.

"Everyone thinks this is a sentimental story," Shaquem said. "But Shaquem Griffin doesn't think like that...

"I am a football player, at the end of the day. If people want to feel sorry, or have any pity on me, well, then they are going to be the ones I am getting up off their back."

The Seahawks began their draft by addressing two of their biggest needs. They selected San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in Thursday's first round, then USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green in the third round Friday night. They traded down within each round before making those picks, the 55th and 56th trades affects draft choices in general manager John Schneider's and coach Pete Carroll's nine-year tenure leading Seattle.





The Seahawks began Saturday by selecting University of Washington tight end Will Dissly in the fourth round.



