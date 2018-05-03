Draft's over. Free agency's (basically) over. Minicamp's starting. Are Seahawks better equipped for 2018?

Grading how teams did in the NFL draft days, especially hours, after it ends is as useless as owning a pager.
The prospects drafted haven't even stepped on a field for an NFL practice—for even an NFL offseason minicamp practice yet—let alone for an NFL game. But that hasn't stopped just about everyone who has an internet connection from panning Seattle's draft last weekend as, at best, confusing, and, mostly, among the worst in the league.
The many nationally who say they don't know what the Seahawks were doing—drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round, making University of Washington tight end and converted defensive lineman Will Dissly their third pick, etc.—must not know coach Pete Carroll has been vowing and doing since January.
Who knows how Penny, second-round pick Rasheem Green on the defensive line, fifth-round choices Shaquem Griffin, Tre Flowers,Michael Dickson and Jarmarco Jones and the rest of Seattle's nine draft choices do this year, and in three years? Their first time on the field as Seahawks is Friday when rookie minicamp starts.
But there is absolutely a why to what the Seahawks did in the draft.
It follows what they have done throughout this offseason: the most massive overhaul of Carroll's Seattle coaching staff yet; getting rid of a dozen one-time starters including two of their highest-profile stars, Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett; and their free-agent signings.
One Seahawks aim for 2018 and beyond is to get back to stockpiling the roster with guys who carry chips on their shoulders, who are self-motivated to perform beyond what the rest of the NFL thinks of them. Having Shaquem Griffin playing linebacker, blitzing and running down hitting foes on special teams while having one hand will be the greatest example of that this fall.
A more obvious and widespread objective is what Carroll proclaimed three days after the 2017 season, with Seattle (9-7) out of the playoffs for the first time in six years. The coach said Jan. 3 his first priority for 2018 was getting the offense back to one based on a effective, pounding running game. The days of quarterback Russell Wilson leading the team in rushing, and by hundreds of yards, have to end.
Wilson and thus the offense was at their Super Bowl best in 2013 and '14 when the QB had a punishing running game supporting them. Wilson could effectively run read-options keepers and play-action passes. The last two years defenses have basically been able to ignore Seattle's feeble rushing offense and focus almost exclusively on racing past the Seahawks' most problematic position group, their offensive line, to pressure Wilson or force him to scramble away. Scrambling is how Wilson gained more than 80 percent of his 586 yards rushing in 2017.
That is why they drafted Penny. He was the nation's leader last season with more than 2,200 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns. That's 22 more than Seattle's running backs had in 2017. Penny is 220 pounds, Carroll's preferred size in a tailback. He ran over tacklers in college. And he ran away from them, including on kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns, showing off his 4.4 speed.
The running game is why they drafted Dissy third. He is the opposite of Seattle's top two tight ends the previous three seasons. Departed Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson were wide receivers in the tight-end room, pass catchers first and, particularly in Graham's case, disinterested blockers. Dissly was widely regarded as the best blocking tight end in this draft class.
Their second pick, USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green, addresses the Seahawks' other pressing need: depth in the pass rush. Green essentially is a do-over of the failed Malik McDowell choice last year. Green is a rush tackle whom the Seahawks will also put outside at end, like Bennett used to do for them.
This is the time of year to get equipped for the coming season. Make decisions for now and the future. Fill needs. Find gems.
The question is not: What grade do you give the Seahawks in the draft?
It's: Are the Seahawks better equipped to win back the NFC West now than they were on Dec. 31? That was the day they lost at home to Arizona to surrender the division to the Los Angeles Rams, the event that got Carroll and general manager John Schneider to overhaul the team.
By "equipped," I mean, do they have better tools to win? Of course nobody, including the Seahawks, will know how those tools will perform—how the players will play—until the season begins Sept. 9 at Denver.
OFFENSE
Penny's arrival and the return of Chris Carson from his season-ending broken leg and ankle injury last Oct. 1 make the Seahawks' running-back position better equipped that it was four months ago. Then, waived 2017 San Francisco 49er Mike Davis was the starter. That was after he spent the first 10 weeks of last season on Seattle's practice squad. C.J. Prosise was injured yet again. Eddie Lacy was a waste of $4 million. Thomas Rawls was on his way out of town. That bleak lineup produced the fewest yards by a set of NFL running backs not just last season but in many seasons.
And the team made a point this week of showing in posting pictures of closed, offseason workouts on the field that Prosise is running and healthy. He has played in just 11 of 32 games since Seattle drafted him in the third round in 2017.
Any additions in the backfield are going to make this a better-tooled running game.
The quarterback position is better equipped. Veteran Austin Davis, who has started in the NFL for the Browns and Rams, re-signed to backup Wilson. The Seahawks drafted a QB for only the second time in nine years under Carroll and Schneider. Schneider says seventh-round pick Alex McGough from Florida International was the second-most accurate passer moving off his spot while pressured in this draft class, a 54-percent completion rate that was second only to number one-overall pick Baker Mayfield.
And the quarterbacks have a new, exacting—some of his former players may say, hard-ass—coach and play caller. New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is a demanding stickler for details, according to the quarterback that has had him as coach more than any other in the NFL the last decade.
In the passing game the Seahawks lost Graham's 10 touchdowns, plus Willson and Paul Richardson, who had supplanted Tyler Lockett as the number-two wide receiver behind Doug Baldwin. Richardson signed for $40 million and five years with Washington in free agency. Seattle gained Marcus Johnson from Philadelphia in the trade of Bennett. Johnson was a special-teams player and fourth wide receiver with the Eagles.
Lockett, a Pro Bowl kick returner a couple years ago, is entering the final year of his rookie contract—which could lead to Penny doing some kickoff and punt returns this year.
Seattle's tight ends now signal a complete change in approach to the position, away from play-making receiver and back to Zach Miller-like blocking, with catches as a bonus. Miller is who Schneider compared Dissly to when he drafted him last weekend, implying the former UW defensive lineman is the best blocker the Seahawks have had at that position since Miller departed following the 2014 season. The Seahawks signed free agent Ed Dickson from Carolina in free agency to replace Graham as the lead tight end. Dickson was primarily a pass blocker until last season when a season-ending injury to Greg Olsen made Dickson the Panthers' lead tight end and more of a pass catcher.
The biggest issue remains what it was in 2017, and in '16. The iffy offensive line is largely unchanged, which the Seahawks are calling a positive in the spirit of continuity. Seattle signed D.J. Fluker to a one-year contract in free agency to be the right guard, because he is a mammoth road grader in the running game. He's struggled with the Giants and Chargers in pass protection. Fluker replaces Luke Joeckel as this year's free-agent blocker. Joeckel was a $7 million bust in his lone Seahawks season last year.
Duane Brown is back at left tackle after arriving in a trade from Houston last season. He's due for a new contract after this year. Fifth-round pick Jamarco Jones will back him up, with Rees Odhiambo's backup spot endagered. Ethan Pocic, last year's rookie starter at both guard spots, will get a chance to start at left guard. Justin Britt is back at center and got a contract extension last year through 2020. Will Germain Ifedi remain the right tackle after struggling there and being the league's most penalized player in 2017? Or will George Fant, the starting left tackle until his season-ending knee injury last August, win that right-tackle job from Ifedi?
The biggest addition since last season to the line is Mike Solari. The veteran line coach is back in Seattle after a one season on Mike Holmgren's staff a decade ago. Solari is a no-nonsence believer in varying blocking schemes, notably man-on-man, straight-ahead run blocking. While Tom Cable, fired in January after seven years, had his Seahawks linemen do some mixes of man and zone blocking, Solari belives more in the physicality of blockers rather than Cable's angles and athleticism. Hence, the arrival in March of Fluker.
If Solari does what Carroll brought him here to do, get more out of the offensive linemen, Seattle will be better there. And its offense will improve.
DEFENSE
There is no logical argument to be made that the defense is better equipped. Not after losing Sherman and Bennett. Not with strong safety and soul Kam Chancellor and Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril in jeopardy of never playing again because of neck injuries.
The pass rush is going to be relying chiefly on Frank Clark, in the last year of his rookie contract, the development of Green plus two first-round picks from five years ago trying to resurrect their careers: Dion Jordan and Barkevious Mingo.
The pass rush must be there to help a secondary that will not look anything like that of the previous seven years. Earl Thomas is the only star left in the defensive backfield, and he's entering the final year of his contract he wants extended at the league's top pay level. Shaquill Griffin is back to start at right cornerback and Byron Maxwell re-signed this week for one year as the stop-gap starter for Sherman on the left. Flowers' development from college safety will dictate how soon he can be a cornerback. The Seahawks also signed 26-year-old Dontae Johnson, a former San Francisco 49ers starting cornerback.
It's time for 2017 draft picks Tedric Thompson, Delano Hill and Mike Tyson to, as Schneider has said this offseason, be less in awe of being Chancellor's and Thomas' teammates and compete for their jobs.
Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright remain the stud linebackers. But Wright is entering the final year of his contract as the weakside linebacker. Wagner, in the middle, and Wilson are the undeniably the franchise's two pillars now.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Seahawks' idea of getting four years younger and about $4 million cheaper at kicker last year failed. Blair Walsh missed kicks that could have changed three losses into wins. So 40-year-old Sebastian Janikowski is in to win the job from Jason Myers, whom Jacksonville cut last year before Seattle signed him in January. If Janikowski is even close to his 18-year form with Oakland, dependable from up to 55 yards, the Seahawks are better equipped here.
Jon Ryan's 10 years as the team's punter isn't over yet, but he can read the sign of the Seahawks trading up seven spots and giving away a seventh-round pick to select University of Texas wonder Michael Dickson last weekend.
With Lockett's contract ending, Penny could get time as a kick returner—which is a potentially risky option for a first-round pick in his rookie season.
