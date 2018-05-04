Seahawks release popular Cliff Avril with failed-physical designation

Through an end that he and just about everyone else around the Seahawks have seen coming for months, Cliff Avril showed why he's one of Seattle's most popular players.
The Seahawks on Friday released the 32-year-old Pro Bowl defensive end seven months after his serious neck injury and resulting surgery that has now ended his career in Seattle, if not the NFL. Avril got kicked under the chin by the foot of Jacoby Brissett while he was diving and chasing the Indianapolis Colts quarterback from behind in a game Oct. 1. The blow snapped Avril's head back and caused nerve damage that caused him to lose feeling in his extremities.
Coach Pete Carroll said Jan. 2 that Avril and safety Kam Chancellor “are going to have a hard time playing again.” Chancellor also had a season-ending neck injury in 2017.
Avril is hugely popular inside the Seahawks’ locker room and around Seattle for being an all-around good guy. Teammates such as fellow ends Frank Clark and since-departed Michael Bennett have been scared by Avril’s injury and situation.
