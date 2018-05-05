Former UW DL/TE Will Dissly on his first two days of Seahawks rookie minicamp—and his new number

The Seahawks on Friday released Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril with a failed-physical designation. Avril, 32, had surgery for a serious neck injury he got during a game in early October that ended his 2017 season and his Seattle career.
Youth cheerleader Julianna Linton, of Houston, Texas, paid tribute to Florida native Shaquem Griffin after he became the first one-handed player to be drafted by the NFL in the modern era. He’s an inspiration to her, since Linton has one arm.
Cool footage from the moment Shaquem Griffin was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL draft. The University of Central Florida linebacker had his left hand amputated as a child, but his speed and skill convinced the Seahawks to take him.
Born with only one hand, Shaquem Griffin, brother of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill, has spent a lifetime proving his doubters wrong. He plans to do the same in the NFL. Seattle reportedly has a strong interest.